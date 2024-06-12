‘Urgent need to spread awareness about new criminal laws’

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 12, 2024 06:24 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau
D. Kishore Babu, senior Indian Police Service officer and Principal of Police Training College at Naganahalli in Kalaburagi, speaking at a legal awareness programme at Gulbarga University in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Terming the new criminal laws introduced by the Union government recently as laws with a humane approach, Dayanand Agsar, Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University, said there was an urgent need to spread awareness about the laws among the people.

“The laws have a new approach, and they are required to deal with criminal and civil disputes with new yardsticks. New laws are required to deal with new situations and it is the responsibility of citizens to respect and follow them. Peace and order can be ensured only when citizens follow the laws of the land. There is an urgent need for making citizens aware of the new laws,” Mr. Agsar said.

He was speaking at an awareness programme on the new criminal law organised at Mahatma Gandhi Conference Hall of Gulbarga University on Tuesday.

D. Kishore Babu, a senior Indian Police Service officer and Principal of Police Training College at Naganahalli in Kalaburagi, who participated in the event as a chief guest, said the new laws were intended to deliver quick justice to the people.

“The Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Indian Evidence Act with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BS). We all need to get updated with the new laws,” he said.

Manjunath Badiger, in his opening remarks, said the new laws would help deliver justice to aggrieved parties quickly and punish the offenders.

“Legal knowledge is very poor among our citizens. We must try to inculcate awareness about the laws of the land, so that they can mend their public behaviour accordingly. We must also spread awareness about the advanced tools and mechanisms that are introduced to get justice such as lodging complaints online or through emails,” he said.

