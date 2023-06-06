HamberMenu
Urban planning, design practices to get boost

June 06, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The expertise, knowledge base, and resources make the UoM’s School of Planning and Architecture an ideal candidate for the prestigious recognition, MP Pratap Simha argued.

“Such a designation would not only acknowledge the institution’s outstanding contributions but also elevate its reputation on a national and international level,” he said, while making his proposal for the CoE tag.

By designating the SPA, Mysuru as a Center of Excellence, its immense potential can be harnessed for enhancing the quality of urban planning and design practices in the region and the nation, he felt.

