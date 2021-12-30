Urban Local Bodies polls | Congress overcomes BJP’s challenge once again

BJP candidates celebrating their victory at Modankapu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.

30 December 2021 22:50 IST

It wins 501 seats while BJP bags 433; Janata Dal (Secular) secures 45

Continuing its impressive performance in the recent elections to the Upper House, the principal Opposition Congress put up yet another robust show in the elections held to 58 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) by winning 501 seats out of 1,184 seats.

While the BJP won 433 seats, the JD(S) managed victory only in 45 seats. A total of 195 Independents also won in the elections held early this week. The AAP and Janata Party have won one each, while AIMIM and SDPI won two and six, respectively.

In terms of capturing the local bodies through majority, the Congress secured majority in 20 ULBs while the BJP won 15 and the JD(S) has just won one ULB at Bidadi. The rest of the ULBs have thrown mixed results with no party being able to get majority. In three ULBs, the support of JD(S) is crucial for either the BJP or the Congress to secure majority.

The Congress’ victory continues after it wrested the Hangal Assembly constituency from the BJP in the byelections and won 11 seats in the bitterly contested elections from local authorities constituencies to the Legislative Council.

Interestingly, in M.K. Hubballi Town Panchayat in Kittur taluk, all 14 seats have been taken by Independents. Similarly, in Naganuru Town Panchayat in Moodalagi taluk, all 17 seats have been won by Independents. In Boregaon town panchayat in Nipppani taluk, Independents secured all 17 seats.

Expressing happiness over the party’s performance, Leader of tthe Opposition Siddaramaiah said it is clear that the people’s mandate is in favour of the Congress. “The BJP was arrogant to think that it can win by spending money. It is not sufficient to spend money in elections, people-centric work has to be implemented,” he told reporters. He also pointed out that even in the Legislative Council elections, though the Congress and the BJP won 11 seats each, the Congress secured 48% votes as against 41% by the BJP. “This result shows that the mandate is against the BJP and people want the Congress to return to power. Though I do not say that this result is an indicator of the general elections, it shows the leaning of people who are upset with the misrule of the BJP Government.”

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, whose party could win only in Bidadi Town Municipality, said people have answered critics by electing JD(S) members in Vijayapura, Raichur, and Sira among others. “In several places, other parties cannot rule without our support. We did not spend, but our party workers have fought this election.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that the party had performed well when overall results were considered. “We have performed better than the last time though we should have performed better.” He said that in several places, the BJP could not record success since the minority population was high. “Even in such constituencies, we have done well. In my constituency, since minorities constitute 65%, success has been limited.”

“In some city municipal councils, the Congress has won where minorities are high in numbers. There is no need to feel good about it,” he said.