Urban forest in Saalumarada Thimmakka’s name comes up in Dharwad

Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri inaugurated the urban forest at Navalur located in between Hubballi and Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a move aimed at increasing green cover and providing a recreation area, an urban forest has been raised at Navalur located between Hubballi and Dharwad by the Forest Department and has been named after environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka.

Named the ‘Saalumarada Thimmakka Nagara Vana’, the urban forest/park is spread over five hectares on 58.29 hectares of forest land in the Navalur Gram Panchayat limits.

The urban forest which includes a hillock, has been developed by the Forest Department at a cost of ₹ 2 crore.

Dharwad already has lake parks developed by the district administration in association with Lake Development Authority, namely Sadhanakeri, Kelgeri and Unakal.

However. the urban forest stands out as it has medicinal plants and trees that generate more oxygen plus forest products.

The urban forest has ‘Nava Graha Vana’ and ‘Rashi Vana’. The department has installed name plates for each plant giving full description and uses. And there are facilities for children to play and a watchtower. The visitors can go trekking around the hillock.

Mayor of Hubballi-Dharwad Iresh Anchatageri formally dedicated the urban forest. The municipal corporation had plans to raise over 100 parks in the twin cities and it would be taken up in collaboration with the forest and other departments. Plans to install ropeway at Sanjeevini Park near Rayapur were also being thought of, he said.

Councillor Mayur More wanted the name of the Nagaravana to be changed as Navalur Nagaravana and urged the authorities to take requisite steps.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sonal Vrushni said the Central government was providing funds for developing Nagaravanas and the department would work towards having more such urban forests in the region.