ADVERTISEMENT

Urban Development Minister Suresh instructs SUDA to develop layout in Shivamogga

October 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Urban Development B.S. Suresh (Byrathi) has instructed Shivamogga Urban Development Authority (SUDA) to develop residential layouts for the public by stopping issuing clearances to private layouts.

At a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Friday, the Minister said the government wanted to distribute residential sites to the public at affordable prices. “The SUDA officials should identify 250–300 acres of suitable land around the city and develop a layout. Until then, private layouts should not be allowed to come up,” he said.

Compared to other districts, the number of layouts developed by the authority was lower. The officers should work towards it by taking local elected representatives into confidence. “The urban development authority should take up the development of layouts, tanks, parks and roads,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the complaints in implementing the Smart City projects in Shivamogga, Mr. Suresh said the department would look into the complaints and take proper action against the irregularities, if any.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, former Minister Araga Jnanendra, Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani, Zilla Panchayat CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande and others were present at the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US