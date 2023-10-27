HamberMenu
Urban Development Minister Suresh instructs SUDA to develop layout in Shivamogga

October 27, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Urban Development B.S. Suresh (Byrathi) has instructed Shivamogga Urban Development Authority (SUDA) to develop residential layouts for the public by stopping issuing clearances to private layouts.

At a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Friday, the Minister said the government wanted to distribute residential sites to the public at affordable prices. “The SUDA officials should identify 250–300 acres of suitable land around the city and develop a layout. Until then, private layouts should not be allowed to come up,” he said.

Compared to other districts, the number of layouts developed by the authority was lower. The officers should work towards it by taking local elected representatives into confidence. “The urban development authority should take up the development of layouts, tanks, parks and roads,” he said.

Regarding the complaints in implementing the Smart City projects in Shivamogga, Mr. Suresh said the department would look into the complaints and take proper action against the irregularities, if any.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, former Minister Araga Jnanendra, Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani, Zilla Panchayat CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande and others were present at the meeting.

