Urban body to keep corner sites till layout formation in Karnataka

Bengaluru

27 May 2021 23:19 IST

The State Cabinet on Thursday approved an amendment to the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act to keep corner sites with the urban development authority till the developer completes the development of the housing layout.

In 2020, the Act was amended to enable disposal of sites by registration by the developers in a phased manner in the ratio of 40:30:30 by fully developing sites in each phase with all infrastructure.

The Cabinet approved the new amendment to protect the interests of site purchasers. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said corner sites would be given to the developer after the completion of the layout formation.

Advertising

Advertising

Quota

He said the 5% reservation for people in government jobs would be extended for 25 years for those affected by submergence of areas in irrigation projects. This quota would be applicable to all irrigation projects in all districts.