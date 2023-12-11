‘Upskilling is essential to deliver exemplary service to nation’

December 11, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

President of Indian Railway Promotee Officers Federation (IRPOF) Amit Jain has stressed the need for requisite training and exposure to international projects for promotee officers for upgradation of technical and managerial expertise.

Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM) of IRPOF in Hubballi recently, he emphasised that to deliver exemplary service to the nation, such upskilling and exposure is essential.

President, general secretaries and other delegates of all Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways participated in the two-day AGM hosted by South Western Railway Promotee Officers Association (SWRPOA).

Addressing the AGM, secretary-general of IRPOF H.C. Yadav spoke about the status of various issues pertaining to promotee officers. He also stressed the need for rigorous follow-up with the general managers concerned and PHODs of their respective Railways.

During the two-day deliberations, issues concerning career progression of promotee officers, Indian Railway Management Service, Promotion in Senior Scale (ad hoc) and promotion avenues to miscellaneous cadre were discussed elaborately. Representatives of Zonal Railways presented their views and sought clarification on various issues.

Secretary (Finance) Virendra Bharti presented a detailed report about benevolent fund.

General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore appreciated the role and responsibilities of promotee officers in the overall development of Indian Railways. Citing several examples, he lauded their valuable contribution to the Railways.

President of SWRPOA Sreedhar Iyer, general secretary of SWRPOA Aravinda Herle and various other office-bearers were present.

