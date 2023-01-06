‘Upskilling imperative for youth to be competitive’ 

January 06, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Students were urged to accord importance to upskilling so as to improve their competitiveness and employability factor.

This was stated by Ashwin D Gowda, MD, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) at a two-day seminar on Skill India: Challenges and Opportunities, organised by the B.N.Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences, here on Friday.

He said there was no dearth of jobs and it was evident in the numerous job fairs conducted by the corporation but the companies were facing an acute dearth of skilled manpower.

Hence the KSDC had embarked on upskilling the youth and had identified nearly 30 sectors covering a wide range of fields where there was job potential.

Mr. Gowda said the KSDC itself was training about 3 lakh students every year and offering various skill development courses besides signing MoU with various countries to provide skilled manpower for specific areas stipulated by them.

Underlining the importance of upskilling Mr.Gowda said this was also the mantra of the Central government and upskilling alone could enhance the GDP of the country by 6 per cent by 2030. He said India’s window of opportunity from its demographic dividend would last till 2047 and if students invest in themselves by way of learning new skill sets, it would open up new venues for them.

Citing various reports Mr.Gowda said that almost 47 per cent of the students graduating from the educational institutions were not employable in the absence of skill sets and such a population would not be a resource but a liability. Hence the New Educational Policy was also laying emphasis on upskilling with thrust on multi disciplinary approach.

Pointing out that the government had invested ₹4800 crore to shore up infrastructure of 150 ITIs across the State, Mr. Gowda said they are geared to meet industrial demands and the current requirement of the job market. The NEP was laying emphasis on vocational training and it would also be introduced in the State in due course, he added.

The two-day seminar will discuss various issues related to skill development and the strategies to take the concept forward. Sam Cherian Kumbukattu, Vice-President, CII Mysuru zone, M. Amulya, seminar convenor, .Aisha M.Sheriff, organising committee member, .D.Anand, Chairman, BIMS and others were present.