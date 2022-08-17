Upset over restrictions, Mutalik lambasts BJP government

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
August 17, 2022 19:37 IST

Upset over restrictions on his movement and externment orders by the ruling disposition in Karnataka and Goa, Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik has alleged that the BJP government had snatched away his freedom and his only fault was he worked for the cause of ‘Hindutva’.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Mutalik said that while India completed 75 years of independence, he was still struggling to get his freedom back.

He said that while BJP harped on ‘Hindutva ideology’ for the sake of power, it did not want people to work for the cause of Hindutva. People working on ground for the cause were being booked under various clauses of law every alternate day and he was no exception.

Mr. Mutalik said that while religious killings were taking place unhindered, Sri Rama Sene was being prevented from visiting the victims’ families. The local administration and police were stopping the Hindutva activists from visiting the family members of the deceased youths by banning his entry. “Citing vague reasons the police stopped me from visiting Praveen Nettaru’s house,” he said.

Referring to B.R. Ambedkar, he said that the Constitution of India had given him freedom and speech of expression, but he was being prevented from exercising his rights.

