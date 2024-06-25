Upset over funds lapse, Minister warns officials that money will be recovered from them

Expressing displeasure over Dharwad district losing funds reportedly due to official lethargy, Labour Minister and district in-charge, Santosh Lad has warned that officials found responsible for the lapse of funds released to the district for various projects will be held accountable and money recovered from them.

Chairing a Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Dharwad on Tuesday, the Minister did not make efforts to hide his displeasure over officials failing to give proper reply on utilisation of allocated funds.

The Minister asked the officials to ensure that allocated funds are utilised fully. He said that there should be no scope for delay in utilisation and dereliction of duty while implementing the sanctioned projects.

On the delay in the execution of sanctioned projects, including those pertaining to Jal Jivan Mission, the Minister said that delay, apathy and poor quality work from contractors should not be tolerated at any cost and steps should be taken to blacklist such contractors.

“If it is not possible for you to blacklist them at the department level, bring it to my notice. I will take it up at the government level to get them blacklisted,” he added.

The Minister, who was upset over the lack of information and inability to furnish details during the review meeting by some officials, directed them to come to meetings with all details about the projects and schemes and the progress achieved.

Giving wrong information will not be tolerated, he added.

During the meeting, MLAs N.H. Konaraddi, Mahesh Tenginakai and M.R. Patil raised various issues pertaining to their respective constituencies.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. referred to the sanction given by Backward Classes Welfare Department for starting 15 new hostels in Dharwad district and thanked the in-charge Minister for making special efforts to get them sanctioned.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K. spoke about some of the schemes.

Chief Project Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Deepak Madiwalar, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod, Municipal Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi and officials were present.