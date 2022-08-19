Upset guest lecturers of Karnatak University to intensify agitation

Indefinite protest by guest lecturers entered the eighth day in Dharwad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As their eight-day long protest failed to evoke any response from the university authorities, the guest lecturers of Karnatak University have decided to intensify the agitation in the coming days.

On Friday, the indefinite strike of the guest lecturers working in Karnatak University and the constituent colleges entered the eighth day. Their grouse is that their demand for regularisation of job, hike in salaries and change in nomenclature of the post has not been met till date despite assurances from the authorities.

Staging demonstration on the university premises on Friday, the protesting lecturers alleged that that the KUD Vice Chancellor Prof. K.B. Gudasi had not bothered to address their grievance. They said that they would be forced to ‘gherao’ the syndicate members when they arrive for the University Syndicate meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday.

They told the the Syndicate members Kalmesh Haveripet, Jayaprakash Badami, Jakkanagoudar and Naikar who met them on Friday to find a tenable solution to the problems during the syndicate meeting.

President of Guest Lecturers’ Agitation Committee Somanna Nittur said the appeal to the government and the vice-chancellor seeking hiking of salaries to ₹5,000 per month and timely payment of salaries and fulfilment of other demands had not evoked any response from the authorities and so they were forced resume the indefinite strike, which they had suspended after assurance from the vice chancellor earlier.