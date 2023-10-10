ADVERTISEMENT

Upset farmers lay siege to HESCOM transmission station in Dharwad seeking regular power supply for their pumpsets

October 10, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The farmers are saying that earlier they used to get three-phase power supply for at least seven hours in a day, which, however, has now been brought down to just three hours

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers of Narendra village in Dharwad taluk during their siege of the HESCOM power transmission station near the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Upset over irregular power supply for their irrigation pumpsets, farmers of Narendra village in Dharwad taluk laid a siege to the HESCOM power transmission station near University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on Tuesday.

The farmers, who came to the transmission station on their bullock carts, laid the siege to the station saying that despite several complaints, no remedial step has been taken by the officials.

They said that at a time when farmers have been forced to depend on irrigation pumpsets in the wake of deficit rainfall, the authorities have failed to ensure regular power supply to run the irrigation pumpsets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers said that earlier they used to get three-phase power supply for at least seven hours in a day, which, however, has now been brought down to just three hours.

Consequently, the farmers are not able to irrigate even half of their farmland within such time, they said and demanded that three-phase power supply be provided for at least seven hours in a day.

As the farmers had announced their plan to lay a siege to the power station earlier, the police had made elaborate bandobast arrangements.

Consequent to the protest, vehicular movement on the Dharwad-Belagavi Road stretch was affected for some time. After much effort, the police managed to convince the farmers to clear the roadblock and allow vehicles to pass through.

The farmers warned that if the same situation continues, they will be forced to resort to road blockade and lay a siege again to the station for longer hours than now.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US