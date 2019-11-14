BJP leaders who may be upset at the induction of disqualified MLAs into the party will be placated with some positions of authority, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said in Belagavi on Wednesday. “BJP leaders who are feeling left out due to the induction of disqualified MLAs should understand the sensitivity of the situation. The BJP has come to form the government only due to the resignations of these 17 MLAs. We need to realise this,” he said.
‘Upset BJP leaders will be placated’
