Uproar over ‘priority’ of debates

Before the debate on floods began in the afternoon, the Opposition parties resorted to vociferous protest when Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri refused to heed their demand to take up an adjournment motion on floods ahead of the routine business.

The Opposition took exception to the Speaker’s decision to go ahead with tabling of various reports as well as supplementary estimates and “demands for grants for expenditure” before taking up the adjournment motion on floods. Describing this as violation of legislature norms and precedence of giving importance to debates on prominent issues affecting people, the Opposition shouted slogans.

The Speaker said that tabling of reports would not prolong beyond a few minutes and that he would allow the debate on floods soon after. But the Opposition members argued that as per norms, it was mandatory for the Speaker to allow the adjournment motion on priority. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa assured them that the government was ready to facilitate a detailed debate on floods. When protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for lunch and convened a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee.