Uproar at corporation meeting over stray dog attack on girl

December 28, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Wednesday’s incident of a six-year-old girl being attacked by a street dog at Misbah Nagar in KBN Dargah locality dominated Thursday’s general body meeting of the Kalaburagi City Corporation as councillors cutting across party lines took up the issue and asked the authorities to take action against officials concerned and provide compensation to the injured victim.

As Mayor Vishal Dhargi, Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil and Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil reached the Town Hall to attend the general body meeting, they were stopped at the entrance by the agitating councillors.

The councillors demanded that the authorities announce compensation for the girl attacked by the stray dog before commencement of the general body meeting.

The Mayor and the others were allowed to start the meeting only after it was ensured that they will announce compensation for the girl and also, initiate action against the health officer before taking up other agendas.

The City Corporation has decided to suspend Health Officer Vivekanand, pending inquiry.

Councillors and Member of Legislative Council Thippannappa Kamaknoor asked the City Corporation to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Expressing displeasure over the lethargic attitude of officials in the City Corporation, Mr. Kamaknoor said that the officials have failed to curb stray animal menace in the city.

Mr. Kamaknoor said that people don’t feel safe while commuting on roads amid the stray canines, even as curbing stray dog numbers or bringing it under control has become a challenge for the local authorities.

The meeting passed an unanimous resolution that the City Corporation will provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the injured girl besides bearing the cost of her treatment.

