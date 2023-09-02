Upper Krishna Project: State to urge Centre to issue gazette notification

September 02, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the State government would urge the Union government to issue the gazette notification on the Upper Krishna Project so that the government could go ahead with phase 3 of the project.

He was speaking to media persons after offering ‘bagina’ (offering) at Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir at Almatti in Vijayapura district.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that for implementing the third phase of Upper Krishna project, funds to the tune of ₹1 lakh crore would be required as it involved land acquisition for resettlement and rehabilitation works. “As per 2023 estimate, the project requires ₹83,700 crore and by the time the project gets completed the cost is likely to cross Rs. 1 lakh crore,” he said.

He added that the State government was ready to take up the project, the Centre should expedite the process of issuing gazette notification of the same. Despite the delay, focus would be on completing the land acquisition process for resettlement and rehabilitation works, he said.

On Mahadayi, he said that although gazette notification had been issued, forest and environment clearances had not been given. The State government would urge the Centre to give the necessary clearances and also to give clearances for the Mekedatu project, he said.

On the Cauvery issue, Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was crisis because of deficit rainfall in the Cavuery command area. However, as per water policy, priority should be given for drinking water, he said.

Replying to a query, he said that irrespective of the river basin, whether it was Krishna or Cauvery, all farmers were the same and there was no question discriminating on the basis of South and North.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the government would soon take an all-party delegation to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Water Resources Minister on the issue of release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. “Our Water Resources Minister has met senior counsel appearing for the State before the Central Water Commission and apprised him of the ground realities. As the issue will come up for hearing on Wednesday, directions have been given on what should be our stand,” he said.

Drought-hit areas

The Chief Minister said that because of deficient rainfall in the Upper Krishna command area, at the State level there was rain deficiency of 56% during June, and during August there was deficient rainfall. “The Cabinet sub-committee has held three meetings on the issue and on September 4 there will be another meeting. In the joint survey it has been found that 113 taluks are facing drought. The meeting on September 4 will arrive at a conclusion after reviewing joint survey and take a decision on the declaring the number of drought-hit taluks,” he said.

The State government had already urged the Union government to revise the NDRF guidelines, which had remained unrevised from 2020. Revision of guidelines was required to increase the quantum of relief, he said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, district in-charge Minister M.B. Patil, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, and others.

