Upper Krishna Project: Farmers seek uniform land price

Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa has said that a report on giving uniform price to land losers under the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) third phase will be submitted to the government by December end after eliciting the views of all stake holders.

Speaking at an interaction for affected people of the project at Kudalasangam in Hungund taluk on Tuesday, he said that the government was still collecting opinions before preparing a final report.

Addressing the farmers of Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi and Koppal who had attended the event, Mr. Timmappa, who is also the chairman of a Cabinet subcommittee on the issue, said that more meetings of officials would be convened to get an effective representation of the people.

‘ One more round’

“One more round will be convened within a week. This meeting would act as an opportunity for the affected farmers to raise their views on giving better compensation,” the Minister said, adding that the dates would be intimated soon.

Ajaykumar Sarnaik, president of welfare committee of the affected people, urged the government to fix ₹30 lakh per acre for dry land and ₹40 lakh per acre for irrigated land.

Claiming that former Chief Ministers, S.M. Krishna and J.H. Patel, had constituted a separate committee to fix land prices and rehabilitation, he demanded the government to constitute similar committee to address the issue.

He also urged the government to take away government land first instead of agriculture land which would not only save government money but also prevent farmers losing land.

Mr. Sarnaik demanded the government to consider the market value of the houses for giving compensation which would be getting submerged in the backwaters after the implementation of the project.