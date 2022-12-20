Upper classes criticised for demanding reservation in the name of poverty

December 20, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Criticising the Centre’s move to provide 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections in the general category, the former Chairman of Backward Classes Commission C.S. Dwarkanath has said that those who breathed inequality and mocked the oppressed sections of society for ages are now getting reservation in the name of poverty.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also underlined the need to launch a mass movement against the Union government’s move.

He was delivering a special lecture at a conference, “Challenges before the Reservation”, jointly organised by Kalyana Karnataka Jana Jagruti Vedike, Slum Janandola Karnataka, Prabuddha Bharat Sangharsha Samiti, Manava Bandhutva Vedike, Comrade Maruti Manpade Seva Sangh and Dalit Madiga Sangharsh Samiti in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Dr. Dwarkanath said that reservation is not a poverty alleviation scheme, it is meant to set right the injustice meted out to the oppressed sections of society. The main purpose of reservation is to bring the deprived sections that have been kept pushed to the corners of society for thousands of years into the mainstream. Reservation is a multi-pronged effort to increase representation for disadvantaged sections in education and employment.

Condemning the hasty implementation of reservation under Economically Weaker Sections quota, he said that the decision is against Constitutional democracy. Only people belonging to Brahmins, Vaishyas and Nagarta communities will benefit from this, he added.

As the Tamil Nadu government has rejected the Centre’s decision to implement 10% reservation under EWS quota, Dr. Dwarkanath said, pressure should be brought on the Karnataka government too to stop it from implementing reservation under EWS quota.

He called upon people and organisations in Kalaburagi district to raise their voice against EWS quota and launch a signature campaign from Kalaburagi itself.

“Those who have not read the Constitution, argue that reservation is meant for only 10 years. The father of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar did not set any limit on caste-based reservation in the Constitution. But he mentioned that political reservation can be reviewed every 10 years,” Dr. Dwarkanath said.

He said that after 1931 there had been no caste census. As many as 3,743 castes and communities had been enumerated as OBCs and in 2013, the total number of castes increased to 5,013. “Unfortunately, we have failed to build a secular society,” Dr. Dwarkanath regretted.

Opposing the demand made by Beda Jangama for Scheduled Castes status, Dr. Dwarkanath said that Beda Jangama and Budga Jangama are different, the Budga Jangamas are nomads, who have their roots in the Andhra region and they consume meat.

Dr. Dwarkanath asked what morality the Beda Jangama community has to ask for reservation. He said that people belonging to various castes and sub-castes whose social and economic conditions are good are also demanding reservation.

There has been no judge from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community in the Supreme Court till date and judges from the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes are fewer in number. Therefore, the Supreme Court verdict has come in favour of 10% EWS quota, he said.

Arjun Bhadre, Syed Mazar Hussain, Gurunath Pujari, Rahim Patel, Saddam Hussain Wazirgaon, Shivashankar, Shivakumar Dhanni, Sunil M. Manpade and Allamprabhu Nimbarga were present.