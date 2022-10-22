Upper Bhadra scheme will soon be State’s first national project: CM

KARNATAKA MYSURU 16/10/2022: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking at the Maha Kumbha Mela at Ambigarahalli in K.R.Pet taluk of Mandya district on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that Upper Bhadra scheme will become the State’s first national project.

Talking to reporters before leaving for Hosadurga function on Saturday, he said this scheme has got the approval of the PIB and Union Jal Shakti Minister has been requested to get it passed in the Union Cabinet. Once the approval comes through, the grants will come to start the works. “All efforts are being done in this regard. The Upper Bhadra will become the State’s national project,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said Tumakuru-Davangere railway line has been reviewed and directions are issued to acquire land for the project. Once this work is done, then all steps will be taken to start the project. Necessary funds will be released, he said.