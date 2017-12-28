Upper Bhadra project will be completed by May next: CM

The State government has given priority for completion of Upper Bhadra project to fulfil the long-pending demand of the people of Chitradurga and has released ₹2,000 crore for its early completion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Holalkere town on Wednesday. He was speaking after inaugurating Nava Karnataka Nirmana Yatra, Kanaka Bhavan, and a mass marriage programme.

The Upper Bhadra project will be completed by the end of May 2018, he said, adding that the earlier BJP government in the State had not release funds for the project properly.

He also clarified that there was no dearth of funds for the project and that the government was ready to release more funds, if necessary. A total of 2.5 lakh acres of land will get irrigation facility once the project is complete, he said, adding that the State government also plans to take up tank-filling projects in the district.

In the last 16 years, the State has witnessed drought situation 13 times. Hence, the State government has given priority for tank-filling projects. In the last four-and-a-half years, the government has released ₹7,000 crore for tank-filling projects across the State, he added.

Talking about farm loan waiver, the Chief Minister said farmers in the State have borrowed ₹42,000 crore from nationalised banks and ₹10,730 crore from cooperative banks.

“If the Union government takes steps to waive farm loans taken from nationalised banks, then the State government will waive loans taken from cooperative banks,” he added.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones for various development works.

Sri Shivamurthy Muruga Sharana, Minister for Social Welfare and district in-charge H. Anjaneya, MLAs, MLCs, zilla panchayat president Soubhagya Basavarajan, Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna, and Superintendent of Police Srinath Joshi were present on the occasion.

In the afternoon, the Chief Minister addressed gatherings at Challakere and Hiriyur taluks.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters here that a letter has been written to his Goa counterpart Manohar Parrikar inviting him for talks to solve the Mahadayi issue amicably. He said there was no need for the Congress to politicise the issue. It is BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa who is trying to misguide the people, he added. He said the government would make sincere efforts to solve the issue. Congress workers have been told to be alert and avert any effort by the RSS and other pro-Hindu outfits to spoil peace in the State, he said.