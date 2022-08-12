Upper age limit for teaching posts relaxed by two years

The State Cabinet on Friday decided to relax the upper age limit by two years for all categories in the recruitment of teachers for government primary and high schools.

A State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai decided to relax the age limit as the government was not able to recruit teachers owing to COVID-19 and lockdowns for the last two years because of which many candidates crossed the age limit for recruitment.

The age limit will be relaxed by amending the Karnataka Education Department's Service Rules, 2022.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy briefed on Cabinet decisions and said age limit has been relaxed for candidates who have cleared B.Ed and the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). Age of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and physically challenged should not exceed 47 years. In the case of 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B categories, age should not exceed 45, while it is 42 years for candidates belonging to general category.

The Department of School Education and Literacy would fill up about 15,000 vacancies in the State.

Buses

The Cabinet approved release of ₹199.40 crore to KSRTC for purchase of 650 buses for the Kalyana Karnataka region. It also approved ₹336 crore for purchase of 840 (BA6 variety) buses for BMTC. ₹90 crore has been approved for construction of “Abhivrdhi Bhavana” on the premises of the Karnataka Slum Development Board in Bengaluru.

Yatrinivas

The Cabinet approved grant of ₹85 crore for construction of a Yatri Nivas for pilgrims visiting the holy place at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

The Cabinet ratified a report of K. Bhaktavatsala, former judge of High Court of Karnataka, that recommended reservation of 33% of total seats, in favour of Other Backward Classes (including minorities) in ULB elections. However, it suggested that the aggregate of reservation of seats in favour of SCs, STs, and OBCs should not exceed 50% of total seats. The same report had been submitted to the Supreme Court which would hear the matter soon, the Minister said.

He said establishment of 128 Mahila Swasthya Centres have been approved for ₹22.4 crore. They would be established in taluk hospitals by building separate rooms for conducting medical tests for women patients.

Approval has been given for development of 1,329 km of road under the Karnataka State Highway Improvement Project at a cost of ₹440 crore.

The Cabinet granted 35.33 acres for Jana Seva Trust at Kurubarahalli (near Tavarekere) in Bengaluru South Taluk.

It also granted 3.24 acres for Uttara Karnataka Sangha at Kammasandra in Dasanapura Hobli in Bengaluru South for providing accommodation and other facilities for people visiting Benglauru from north Karnataka region.