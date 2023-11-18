ADVERTISEMENT

Uplokayukta advises government officials to attend to public grievances on time

November 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta, receiving grievance applications from the public in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta, receiving grievance applications from the public in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta, receiving grievance applications from the public in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta inaugurating the programme in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Government officers should act legally and timely on problems being faced by the public, Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta, has said. He was speaking after inaugurating a programme of accepting public grievances in Yadgir on Saturday.

“The programme is held to develop a cordial relationship between government officials and the public. The officers should put effort into providing basic amenities to the public as they are entitled under the Constitution, and ensure that they are living a respectable life,” he appealed.

“Government officials shouldered an ample responsibility to make benefits under various schemes and programmes introduced by the government reach the public... Every citizen of this country has a right to get facilities to lead a respectable life as envisaged in the Constitution framed by architect B. R. Ambedkar, he said. and added that Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of an equal society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uplokayukta also said that Lokayukta will act on the complaints registered by the public or suo moto against the efficiency of the government officials and the delay in reaching government benefits. “We will also consider newspaper articles as complaints and take action against the officials according to law,” he said.

Justice Phaneendra received the grievances applications from the public and sent them to concerned government officials. Issues of encroachment of government lands, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), slum dwellers, midday–meals and others were raised in the applications submitted by the public.

B. Susheela, Deputy Commissioner, Shashikanth Bhavikatti, Additional Registrar and Chennakesava Reddy Deputy Registrar of Lokayukta, Ravindra Honole, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Garima Panwar, Chief Executive Officer, G, Sangeetha Superintendent of Police, A.R. Kurnool, Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) Kiran Pralhad Rao, Mutalik Patil and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US