Uplokayukta advises government officials to attend to public grievances on time

November 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Yadgir

Government officers should act legally and timely on problems being faced by the public, Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta, has said. He was speaking after inaugurating a programme of accepting public grievances in Yadgir on Saturday.

“The programme is held to develop a cordial relationship between government officials and the public. The officers should put effort into providing basic amenities to the public as they are entitled under the Constitution, and ensure that they are living a respectable life,” he appealed.

“Government officials shouldered an ample responsibility to make benefits under various schemes and programmes introduced by the government reach the public... Every citizen of this country has a right to get facilities to lead a respectable life as envisaged in the Constitution framed by architect B. R. Ambedkar, he said. and added that Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of an equal society.

The Uplokayukta also said that Lokayukta will act on the complaints registered by the public or suo moto against the efficiency of the government officials and the delay in reaching government benefits. “We will also consider newspaper articles as complaints and take action against the officials according to law,” he said.

Justice Phaneendra received the grievances applications from the public and sent them to concerned government officials. Issues of encroachment of government lands, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), slum dwellers, midday–meals and others were raised in the applications submitted by the public.

B. Susheela, Deputy Commissioner, Shashikanth Bhavikatti, Additional Registrar and Chennakesava Reddy Deputy Registrar of Lokayukta, Ravindra Honole, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Garima Panwar, Chief Executive Officer, G, Sangeetha Superintendent of Police, A.R. Kurnool, Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) Kiran Pralhad Rao, Mutalik Patil and others were present.

