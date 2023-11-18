HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uplokayukta advises government officials to attend to public grievances on time

November 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta, receiving grievance applications from the public in Yadgir on Saturday.

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta, receiving grievance applications from the public in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta, receiving grievance applications from the public in Yadgir on Saturday.

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta, receiving grievance applications from the public in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta, receiving grievance applications from the public in Yadgir on Saturday.

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta, receiving grievance applications from the public in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta inaugurating the programme in Yadgir on Saturday.

Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta inaugurating the programme in Yadgir on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Government officers should act legally and timely on problems being faced by the public, Justice K.N. Phaneendra, Uplokayukta, has said. He was speaking after inaugurating a programme of accepting public grievances in Yadgir on Saturday.

“The programme is held to develop a cordial relationship between government officials and the public. The officers should put effort into providing basic amenities to the public as they are entitled under the Constitution, and ensure that they are living a respectable life,” he appealed.

“Government officials shouldered an ample responsibility to make benefits under various schemes and programmes introduced by the government reach the public... Every citizen of this country has a right to get facilities to lead a respectable life as envisaged in the Constitution framed by architect B. R. Ambedkar, he said. and added that Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of an equal society.

The Uplokayukta also said that Lokayukta will act on the complaints registered by the public or suo moto against the efficiency of the government officials and the delay in reaching government benefits. “We will also consider newspaper articles as complaints and take action against the officials according to law,” he said.

Justice Phaneendra received the grievances applications from the public and sent them to concerned government officials. Issues of encroachment of government lands, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), slum dwellers, midday–meals and others were raised in the applications submitted by the public.

B. Susheela, Deputy Commissioner, Shashikanth Bhavikatti, Additional Registrar and Chennakesava Reddy Deputy Registrar of Lokayukta, Ravindra Honole, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Garima Panwar, Chief Executive Officer, G, Sangeetha Superintendent of Police, A.R. Kurnool, Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) Kiran Pralhad Rao, Mutalik Patil and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / government

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.