Upgrading colleges coming under Mangalore University will get priority: Vice-Chancellor

P.S. Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, said on Friday that he had the responsibility of upgrading government colleges coming under the jurisdiction of the university.

He was speaking after inaugurating a national conference on ‘Contemporary issues in Commerce and Management’ organised by the Dr. G. Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College and Post-Graduate Study Centre.

Prof. Yadapadithaya said it was not enough for students to pass in their academic subjects; they required practical experience as well. A skill development centre will soon be started at the university, he said.

Students also require counselling, he said, and hence all colleges have been directed to appointed counsellors. Means are as important as ends when it comes to success in life. It is essential to give importance to the environment and people should live in harmony with it, he said. He also said it was heartening that the Dr. G. Shankar Govt Women’s College and PG Centre was organising a national conference for the first time, as it showed the progress being made by the college. Owing to the support given by local philanthropists, this institution has been able to make strides, Prof. Yadapadithaya said.

G. Shankar, patron of the college, said 70% of the students in the college and PG centre were poor and belonged to backward classes. Hence, Mangalore University should give priority to it and its students, he said.

Gowri S. Bhat, head of the Department of Commerce and Management, welcomed the gathering. Umesh Maiya, conference convener, delivered the introductory remarks.