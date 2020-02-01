Karnataka

Upgrading colleges coming under Mangalore University will get priority: Vice-Chancellor

more-in

P.S. Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, said on Friday that he had the responsibility of upgrading government colleges coming under the jurisdiction of the university.

He was speaking after inaugurating a national conference on ‘Contemporary issues in Commerce and Management’ organised by the Dr. G. Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College and Post-Graduate Study Centre.

Prof. Yadapadithaya said it was not enough for students to pass in their academic subjects; they required practical experience as well. A skill development centre will soon be started at the university, he said.

Students also require counselling, he said, and hence all colleges have been directed to appointed counsellors. Means are as important as ends when it comes to success in life. It is essential to give importance to the environment and people should live in harmony with it, he said. He also said it was heartening that the Dr. G. Shankar Govt Women’s College and PG Centre was organising a national conference for the first time, as it showed the progress being made by the college. Owing to the support given by local philanthropists, this institution has been able to make strides, Prof. Yadapadithaya said.

G. Shankar, patron of the college, said 70% of the students in the college and PG centre were poor and belonged to backward classes. Hence, Mangalore University should give priority to it and its students, he said.

Gowri S. Bhat, head of the Department of Commerce and Management, welcomed the gathering. Umesh Maiya, conference convener, delivered the introductory remarks.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 12:35:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/upgrading-colleges-coming-under-mangalore-university-will-get-priority-vice-chancellor/article30706716.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY