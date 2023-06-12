Upgrade physical and social infrastructure, increase spending on education and research states Karnataka@100: A Vision Document for 2047’ 

June 12, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

Strengthening of local bodies, upgradation of physical and social infrastructure, increasing public and private spending on education as well as Research and Development (R and D) are some of the points put out by ‘Karnataka@100: A Vision Document for 2047’, a report released by Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on June 12.

“Karnataka has shown extraordinary socio-economic progress since India’s independence in 1947, and even more so since the liberalization of the Indian economy in 1991. From coffee to IT, Karnataka has made a distinct name for itself on the global map. However, lofty economic growth has also brought to the State its fair share of unique challenges,” the report said.

The authors said, “In the 21st Century, Karnataka must utilise its strengths in innovation, entrepreneurship, biodiversity and heritage, to trailblaze an uncharted path of equitable and harmonious growth fuelled by a green ecosystem at its core, which will become a benchmark not just for India, but for the entire world, especially the Global South.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the authors highlighted the need for decentralisation in public administration, improvement in public infrastructure, allocation of resources in a balanced manner and several other things.

When asked about the changes that need to be brought in the urban administration in the State, the authors batted for directly elected mayors for cities.

“Along with empowered local bodies, we need directly elected mayors who would have the capacity to make decisions about allocation of funds and other things. This will bring about some decentralisation. If not in Bengaluru, we can try this in other cities like Hubballi and Dharwad. We also need to establish more accountability and transparency in the system,” the authors said.

They also said that as the only city in the country where demand exceeds the supply in terms of resources, the public infrastructure problem in Bengaluru can be solved through social urbanisation and urban planning.