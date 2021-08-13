Upgrade Mysuru-Nanjangud highway, MP urges NHAI

Pratap Simha wants six lanes on the 23-km stretch

Anticipating a rise in vehicular traffic between Mysuru and Nanjangud, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has urged the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to upgrade the 23-km stretch of highway from the existing four lanes to six lanes.

It is part of National Highway (NH) 212 between the border of Kerala and Kollegal in Karnataka.

The stretch of road is busy with traffic plying between the city and the industrial townships in Nanjangud area and the vehicles operating to and from Ooty and Kozhikode, besides Bandipur national park. It is expected to go up further with the construction of Multi-Modal Logistic Park by Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), a subsidiary of Indian Railways, at Kadakola near Nanjangud, said Mr. Simha.

This park, a container yard with a separate goods train terminal and a dedicated railway line, is expected to boost industries in Kadakola and Thandavapura industrial areas in Nanjangud.

Further, Mr Simha pointed out that the Mysuru airport is also located in Mandakalli along the highway. The number of flights operating to and from Mysuru airport is expected to go up when the length of the runway is increased and the airport is upgraded to operate larger-sized aircraft.

In a letter addressed to R.K. Pandey, Member, Projects, NHAI, New Delhi, Mr. Simha also sought a rest area facility along with a truck lay bye with a dormitory for truck drivers. Such a facility was necessary to address the driver fatigue and enhance safety of the commuters, he said.

The NH 212 from the border of Kerala to Kollegal in Karnataka had been constructed by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORT&H) and had been handed over to NHAI for maintenance and toll collection.