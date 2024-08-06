Upgrade Hubballi Airport to international standards instead of building a new one, State govt. urged

Even as the State government is going ahead with its plan to build a second international airport on the outskirts of Bengaluru, trade and industry bodies of North Karnataka have emphasised the need for developing the existing airport in Hubballi as an international airport.

While North Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (NKSSIA) coordinated a meeting of various associations of industrialists and professionals from the region last month. It is now pursuing the matter with the competent authorities.

The Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), a representative body of merchants and industrialists of North and Central Karnataka, too has emphasised the need for upgrading the Hubballi airport to international standards.

In the meeting held on NKSSIA premises, representatives from 13 associations, including Architects Association, Civil Engineers Association, IMA, industrialists from industrial estates in Tarihal, Gamanagatti, APMC Merchants Association, took part and stressed the need for developing the existing airport in Hubballi.

President of NKSSIA Girish Nalawadi and other speakers at the meeting emphasised why it is important to develop the existing airport instead of acquiring huge tracts of agricultural land for a new airport. They said that a total of 927 acres of land is available at the Hubballi Airport and the land acquisition itself was aimed at developing an international airport.

Subsequently, Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief MInister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers M.B. Patil, G. Parameshwar and Santosh Lad on the issue.

In a press release issued on behalf of KCCI, honorary secretary of KCCI Ravindra Baligar has said that KCCI is of the opinion that instead of taking up land acquisition again on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the government should utilise the existing airport and upgrade it to meet international standards.

“In fact, when the land acquisition was taken up for expansion of Hubballi Airport, farmers and industrialists were intimated in the notices issued to them that the acquisition was for upgrading the airport to international standards,” the release said.

The existing Hubballi Railway Station has a 2,400 m runway and has night landing and instrument landing facilities making it an all-weather airport. Developing the Hubballi Airport as an international airport will help in effectively reducing the burden on the airport in Benglauru. Also, it will do away with the need for fresh acquisition of land, the release said.

As road travel from Hubballi to Bengaluru is less than just five hours now, air passengers will not have much difficulty also. This apart, an international airport in Hubballi will help air passengers from North Karnataka, South Karnataka, South Maharashtra and Goa also, the release said.