‘Upgrade Channarayapatana-Makutta road to National Highway’

M.P. Appachu Ranjan, Madikeri MLA, has sought the upgrade of the Channarayapatana-Makkuta road to a National Highway given the importance of Hassan and Kodagu for trade and commerce.

He met Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who is camping in Kodagu, and said that it was a long-standing aspiration of the people of two districts.

The Minister was apprised of the salient features of Kodagu and told that it being a hill district was known for cultural vibrancy and hill produces besides attracting a large number of domestic and international tourists.

Mr. Ranjan also pointed out that lack of good road connectivity was badly hampering the economic prosperity of the region and called for upgradation of the existing road connecting Channarayapatana and Makkuta which is the link to Kerala and provides connectivity to Kannur international airport.

Providing details of the existing road connecting the two districts Mrr.Appachu Ranjan said the Channarayapatana-Makkuta road passes through Holenarsipur, Arkalgud, Shanivarsanthe, Somwarpet, Madapur, Madikeri, Murnad, and Virajpet and Makkuta and ends at Karnataka-Kerala border.

It has been declared ‘’in principle’’ as a national highway and connects the largely underdeveloped or developing towns and villages of the State but the existing condition of the road was not only poor but was of substandard quality, said the MLA.

This was resulting in delays, traffic bottleneck and extended travel time, according to Mr.Appachu Ranjan who said that the road infrastructure development was not in proportion with the traffic growth along the corridor.

Pointing out that the existing alignment cuts through various towns, the MLA sought bypasses to skirt the densely developed towns and villages so as to avoid traffic bottlenecks.

‘’The tourism potential of Kodagu is not entirely tapped mainly due to its poor accessibility. Madikeri is one of the top tourist destinations in Karnataka for trekking, nature walks etc besides harbouring a slew of places of tourist interest,” said Mr. Ranjan.

He said development and upgradation of the road to NH standards will help establish good connectivity between Madikeri and Kerala as the road will connect to the new Kannur International Airport while the travel time will be significantly curtailed, Mr. Ranjan added.

Though a DPR and an alignment plan was submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2018 it was yet to be approved, according to the MLA who urged the Minister to expedite the process.

Mr. Gadkari who received the memorandum asked Mr. Ranjan to submit the details of the project and the cost estimate besides assuring to considering his suggestion for upgrading the existing highway.