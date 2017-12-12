Upendra’s political outfit gets autorickshaw symbol

Actor and politician Upendra, who launched the Karnataka Pragnyavantara Janata Paksha (KPJP) donning a khakhi shirt of auto drivers, is thrilled over getting autorickshaw as his party’s symbol because of the vehicle’s close association with Kannada cinema.

The Election Commission of India accorded this symbol to KPJP on Saturday. “Autorickshaw signifies the common man and khakhi shirt is symbolic of the working class,” said Mr. Upendra. Though KPJP had mentioned five options for the symbol, its priority was to get autorickshaw.

Film industry’s link

Talking about the Kannada film industry’s association with autorickshaws, he said: “The late Shankar Nag was fond of this mode of transport and shot to fame playing the role of an autorickshaw driver in Auto Raja.” Upendra’s Auto Shankar released in 2005, where he essayed role of an auto driver, succeeded in the box office, besides running for 100 days in theatres.

He said that several popular actors have donned the khakhi uniform and driven autos in many Kannada films.

The core committee of KPJP is busy in finalising its manifesto, which is likely to be released by the first week of February. “The party is receiving opinions from various quarters on issues pertaining to people and ways to address them. The draft manifesto, which will be ready by the week-end, will be circulated online for public discussion,” he said.