Officers to issue notice to Satwik’s grandfather for not covering borewell

Notices will be issued to gram panchayat officials who did not take action against the farmer.

April 07, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Baby Satwik, who was rescued from the borewell at Lachyan village in Vijayapura district on April 04.

Baby Satwik, who was rescued from the borewell at Lachyan village in Vijayapura district on April 04. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Vijayapura district administration has decided to issue a notice to Shankarappa Mujagonda, a farmer from Lachyan village, on charges of keeping a borewell on his farm, uncovered. His grandson Satwik Mujagonda fell into the borewell recently. Officers and rescue workers pulled him out safely.

Notices will be issued to gram panchayat officials who did not take action against the farmer for not obtaining permission before drilling the well and the borewell drilling company that carried out the drilling.

The district administration will also ask the Mugagonda family to get the rescue trench dug next to the borewell filled at their own cost.

Shankar Mujagonda and his son Suresh Mujagonda however, have appealed to the government not to act against them. “We made a mistake by not covering the borewell. We are sorry. But we will not be able to pay a fine if imposed upon us. We only have three acres of land,” said Shankar Mujagonda.

Meanwhile, Satwik has been discharged from the hospital. He was taken to the Sri Siddhalinga Ashram in Lachyan, before he was taken home on Sunday. His parents said the boy will be renamed Satwik Siddhalinga.

