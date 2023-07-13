Update and strengthen teaching skills with new technologies, Governor tells teachers

July 13, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Pointing to the advancements made in science and technology, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has urged teachers to keep incorporating the ever-improving technologies to improve and strengthen teaching skills.

“The world is seeing tremendous technological advancements. Teachers should study and adopt advanced technologies and innovations to strengthen their teaching skills. Education is an inspiration for change. The universities have played pivotal roles in the development of the country. Our universities need to incorporate the advancements and innovations in the field of science and technology as well as the studies and research in the field of Social Sciences to widen the horizon of knowledge of our students,” he said.

Mr. Geholt, who is the Chancellor of State-run universities, was addressing a gathering at the 11th convocation of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University (VSKU) in Ballari on Thursday.

“India completed 75 years of its Independence and entered Amrit Kaal. The country has progressed in all the fields of human life. Its economy has been strengthened to stand fifth in the world. Attempts are being made to take the country to the third place in the world and it will be possible with the help, cooperation and participation of all people. It is the time that India joins the club of the most powerful countries of the world and I appeal to the people, especially the youth, to join in on the efforts and contribute to the realisation of this goal,” he said.

The Governor also pointed to the importance of education in moulding the personality of the people as well as the progress of society and urged the universities to enlighten and reorient students and the young towards the conservation and development of the country’s cultural heritage and strive for unity as well by maintaining peace, ensuring equality and harmony among different social groups with diversified cultural identities.

“The place where the university is located is the land of rich cultural heritage. It was the land on which Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya made his base to rule a vast empire. It is good that the university has adopted the rich values of the emperor to serve the people,” he said.

The Governor also expressed concern over environment by terming it a global challenge and called upon the people to take up environment protection as a task on top priority.

“Environment protection is everybody’s task. We have already notified the universalities to give priority to environment conservation. The universities need to encourage their students and the people around them to make environment protection their responsibility,” he said.

Chairman of the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, J.K. Bajaj, expressed contentment in delivering the convocation address on the land of Sri Krishnadevaraya, one of the great emperors of India.

Vice-Chancellor Siddu P. Alagur, Registrars S.C. Patil and Ramesh O. Olekar and others were present.