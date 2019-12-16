Upcoming ‘Invest Karnataka’ to be held in Hubballi

With the objective of improving employment opportunities and attracting Bengaluru-centric industries to tier-2 cities in Karnataka, the State government will hold Invest Karnataka at Hubballi in the second week of February.

Speaking at the preliminary meeting of the event organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce here on Monday, Minister for Large- and Medium-Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar said that for the first time, the investors’ meet was being held in Hubballi primarily with the objective of attracting investors to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Mr. Shettar said the government wanted initiate industrial development in Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka regions of North Karnataka, Old Mysuru, coastal and Malnad region with the help of investors and entrepreneurs.

“Investors and entrepreneurs have been contacted by the government and we have planned a roadshow with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in Mumbai on December 23. We will personally meet industrialists and entrepreneurs and invite them to the meet,” Mr. Shettar said.

Air connectivity

Emphasising on air connectivity, Mr Shettar said that Hubballi had air connectivity to 18 major cities in the country now and flights were operating with an average occupancy rate of 80% to 90%.

He said the State government would make modifications in the tax slabs to promote industrialists, and adequate land was available for those interested in setting up industries.

“Land banks had been created at Gamanagatti and Itigatti in Dharwad district and the same would be made available to entrepreneurs and investors, apart from various other facilities and concessions,” Mr. Shettar said.

Mr. Joshi reiterated the State and Central governments’ commitment towards promotion of industrial development. He said that following talks with the flight operator concerned, soon there will be daily flights to New Delhi, early morning flights to Bengaluru and late evening flights to Hubballi.