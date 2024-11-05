GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Upalokayukta to hear public grievances in Kalaburagi this month

Published - November 05, 2024 09:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Upalokayukta B. Veerappa will hear public grievances at Dr. S.M. Pandit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi between 10 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. and between 2.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on November 15 and 16. He will hear cases registered with Kalaburagi Lokayukta Police on November 17.

In a media note released here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Lokayukta Police Umesh B.K. said that the people aggrieved by any public servant by way of inordinate delays in disposing of applications or demanding bribes or any other means can raise their grievances during hearing.

People can contact Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) at Aiwan-e-Shahi guesthouse or call Ph: 08472-295364 for more details.

