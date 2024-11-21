Upalokayukta sets 20-day deadline to rejuvenate Kelageri Tank in Dharwad

Taking strong exception to the lapse on the part of the officials in ensuring proper maintenance of the century-old Kelageri Tank in Dharwad, Upalokayukta K.N. Phaneendra on Thursday said that a suo motu case will be filed holding the officials concerned accountable for the failure.

The Upalokayukta also set a 20-day deadline for the officials to initiate steps to rejuvenate the century-old tank. He warned them that if no requisite measures are taken to clean the polluted water body within the deadline, legal action will be taken against them.

He also advised them to improve their working style.

The Upalokayukta said that in the suo motu case, the tank management committee and the owners of the tank will be made parties and they should furnish all documents and reasons for the lapse in maintaining the water body.

Mr. Phaneendra said that the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) informed him that it is ready with a ₹150-crore proposal for the development of tanks in the twin cities, including the one in Kelageri, and this will be submitted to the Governor for requisite action.

He pointed out that the HDMC, the owner of the tank, and the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Dharwad have locked horns over the development of the tank and its cleanliness and are just passing the buck.

This official apathy has resulted in water hyacinth covering 80% of the tank and sewage entering it.

The walking path is in a pathetic condition and the locals have added to the pollution by dumping waste into the tank, he said, regretting that there is none to restore the tank.

Asserting that the suo motu case will be filed, he directed the municipal corporation to immediately fence the tank and put a full stop to dumping waste into the it.

CCTV cameras should be installed and those violating norms should be penalised, Mr. Phaneendra said and added that cases should also be filed.

Referring to complaints regarding revellers using the tank premises like a liquor den, he asked the police to provide security around the tank, increase patrolling and book those violating rules and regulations.

Directing the officials to give a new look to the tank within 20 days, he said that he will personally visit the tank after three weeks.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. assured the Upalokayukta of proper coordination between various departments to ensure upkeep of the tank, while Municipal Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi said that the work on cleaning and rejuvenating the tank will be initiated on Friday.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Swaroopa T.K., Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and other officials were present.

Office-bearers of the morning walkers association M.T. Dalawai, Anand Amarshetty, P.K. Neeralakatti and others submitted complaints to the Upalokayukta on the lack of maintenance of the tank.

