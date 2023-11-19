Upalokayukta inspects food quality at Bala Mandir in Yadgir

November 19, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Yadgir

On the second day of his visit to Yadgir district, Upalokayukta K.N. Phaneendra on Sunday paid a surprise visit to District Bala Mandir and inspected facilities provided to students.

He discussed with the children residing in the Bala Mandir and collected information on the facilities they are being provided. He especially checked the quality of food and other basic amenities.

The Upalokayukta asked the officials to ensure that quality food is supplied to students and cleanliness is maintain on Bala Mandir premises.

He specifically advised them to create a good atmosphere for education in the Bala Mandir. He told them to provide study books to students enabling them to prepare for competitive examinations.

Apart from studies, special classes for development of mental knowledge and spirituality should be conducted for students, he added.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Additional Registrar of Lokayukta Shashikanth Bhavikatti and others were present.

