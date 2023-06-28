Upalokayukta files suo motu case against Mysuru hospitals

June 28, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

Upalokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra on Wednesday issued an order for initiating suo motu proceedings against the authorities responsible for maladministration of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru (attached to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute) and directed registering of suo motu complaint against the erring officials.

K.H. Prasad, DHO, Mysuru; Nanjundaswamy, Medical Superintendent, K.R. Hospital, Mysuru; Rajesh Kumar, Resident Medical Officer, K.R. Hospital, Mysuru; Rajendra Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Cheluvamba Hospital, Mysuru, and Shivaram Krishna, Resident Medical Officer, Cheluvamba Hospital, Mysuru, are the respondents in the suo motu complaint.

The Upalokayukta directed MMCRI Dean K.R. Dakshayani to rectify the shortcomings in the hospitals within a reasonable time and file a compliance report with supporting material documents within 15 days from the date of receipt of his order.

Mr. Phaneendra also directed for posting the copies of the order to the Minister for Health and Family Welfare and the Minister for Medical Education for necessary action.

The Upalokayukta visited the two hospitals recently to inspect whether they were properly maintained and the patients were extended proper medical facilities and treatment. “The lapses and anomalies brought to my notice require immediate redressal. The hospital is badly maintained and the facilities available to the poor patients were inadequate as a large number of patients visit these hospitals for treatment,” the Upalokayukta said in his order, copies of which were circulated to the media.

In the order, the Upalokayukta said he visited the K.R. Hospital OPD and found two unattended patients infected with cellulitis and gangrene and they were waiting for dressing of the wound and amputation of the toe. “On one of the patients’ tables, I noticed that the rubber sheet was worn out and badly stained with blood and human secretion. It posed danger to other patients. The casualty ward was without proper stretchers and wheelchairs. Even the steel tables and other hospital equipment were rusted,” the order stated.

Mr. Phaneendra said the patients complained at the wards that bedsheets and blankets were not provided to them due to short supply and the beds they were lying in were in bad shape. Hygiene and cleanliness was lacking inside the wards and also on the hospital premises, he stated.

Cancer patients were not receiving proper attention and were undernourished, according to the order. Some patients complained that they were made to purchase the drugs from outside pharmacies at higher prices. Surgical procedures urgently required were not planned at an earlier date and patients were made to wait for days to undergo the procedures, the order said.

A patient from Nanjangud said there are no facilities for differently abled persons and no separate toilets. Western toilets were not available for use, the Upalokayukta said in the order.

At Cheluvamba Hospital, the Upalokayukta witnessed unhygienic conditions in the labour ward, maternity ward, and paediatric casualty. They were not properly maintained and required immediate attention of the authorities. The poor conditions existing in the hospital were revealed by the patients after inquiry, the order said.

The comments from the officials have been sought over the complaint.