Upalokayukta’s report on wakf properties to be tabled in legislature

The Hindu Bureau BENGALURU
September 21, 2022 22:05 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly that the Karnataka Upalokayukta’s report on the encroachment of wakf properties would be tabled in the legislature.

Replying to a call attention notice by BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat who sought action based on the report of then State Minorities Commission Chairman Anwar Manippady on encroachment of wakf properties, the Chief Minister noted that the Upalokayukta too had gone into the issue. He said the government would take a call on how to proceed with respect to the Upalokayukta’s report.

Heated debate on delay

Meanwhile, in the Legislative Council, more than an hour of business was lost on Wednesday morning as the House witnessed chaos over the government’s delay in placing the Manippady committee report on wakf properties, and later over denial of the answer to a question posed by the member, resulting in an adjournment.

It was interesting that the ruling BJP members staged vehement protests against the non-tabling of the Manippady committee report even after two years, and members raised slogans. Vociferous demand came from treasury benches even as members were settling in their seats. BJP Chief Whip M. Narayan Swamy said there was ₹2 lakh crore scam in the wakf properties even as Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure tried to initiate the Question Hour.

While after much effort the proceedings commenced, din returned to the House soon as Congress member Saleem Ahmed protested after Revenue Minister R. Ashok sought more time to reply to a question about land allotment, land conversion, income certificate, pension, birth, and death. A miffed Mr. Ahmed, whose some questions have remained unanswered in the session, walked into the well in protest and some more Congress members also joined him.

