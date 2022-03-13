UP polls fought on development issues for the first time, says Minister Shobha Karandlaje

For the first time, elections in Uttar Pradesh were fought on the issue of development and the BJP won the battle, said Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Speaking to presspersons at Kareker near Hassan on Sunday, the minister said that all these years, the elections in Uttar Pradesh were fought either on caste or religious issues. “I travelled to every constituency in the State and I stayed put for three months. What I could understand from the ground that for the first time, the election was held on the issue of development and BJP won the battle,” she said.

Horticulture University

The minister further said there was a proposal to merge the Horticulture University located in Bagalkot with other agriculture universities of the State. “There is only one Horticulture University, while the rest are all agriculture universities. There is a need for merging the Horticulture University with agriculture universities, for the benefit of farmers, scientists. The issue has been discussed with the State Government”, she said.