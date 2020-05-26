Karnataka

UP is not private property of your govt: D.K. Shivakumar to Yogi Adityanath

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar. File

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar. File   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Terming as “unconstitutional” Uttar Pradesh government’s decision that other states should seek its permission to employ its natives, Karnataka Congress on Tuesday said such actions lack common sense and would only make people of the state to suffer more.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in a series of tweets hit out at the northern state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the move and said, UP was not the private property of his government.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s move to restrict hiring people of UP is unconstitutional & goes against the right to freedom of movement. Mr. Yogi, please note that UP is not the private property of your govt. The people of UP don’t need your govt’s permission to work anywhere in India,” Mr. Shivakumar tweeted.

“Mr. Yogi doesn’t understand the basic rules of governance in a democracy. Such actions lack common sense and will only make the people of UP suffer more.. When it’s convenient for BJP, it’s One Nation, when it’s not, it’s different states & different people Heights of hypocrisy!” he said in another tweet.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday had said that other states should seek its permission to employ its natives.

Upset that migrant labourers were “not properly taken care of” by various states in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Mr. Adityanath had said, “These workers are our biggest resource and we will give them employment in Uttar Pradesh as state government was going to set up a panel for their employment.

“They are our people... and if some states want them back, they have to seek permission from the state government,” he had said.

