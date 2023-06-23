U.P., Gujarat poll experiments didn’t work in Karnataka: DVS

June 23, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Friday, June 23, admitted that the Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh models that were experimented in Karnataka elections did not work. He, however, denied that senior party leaders were neglected during polls and not taken into confidence which led to the defeat.

Talking to press persons in Mandya, Mr. Gowda, who was in the town to hold a meeting with the party workers and leaders to find out reasons for the poll debacle, said the move to field fresh faces like in U.P. and Gujarat elections did not yield results as expected.

While denying that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was sidelined in the party, Mr. Gowda said Mr. Yediyurappa continues to be the party’s tallest leader and the Central leadership has not sidelined him. “He (Mr. Yediyurappa) is the member of the party’s parliamentary board which is the highest position given to him. This shows the kind of importance he has in the party. Moreover, the elections were fought under his leadership,” he replied.

Mr. Gowda accused the rival parties of spreading lies that the party has sidelined Mr. Yediyurappa. To some extent, they (opponents) were successful in taking advantage of the falsehood, he felt.

The former CM also denied that the BJP lost the polls for ignoring the leadership and seniority of Mr. Yediyurappa.

The former Union Minister said the party has lost the elections but it’s vote share is almost intact. The party got 36.2 percent votes in the elections. The JD(S) votes went to the Congress which led to the defeat, he reasoned.

Mr. Gowda accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of deviating the issues instead of fulfilling the promises made during the elections. The Ministers are issuing immature statements like the servers being hacked (for blocking the guarantees). Instead of fulfilling common people’s aspirations, the Ministers are busy talking about full-term for Mr. Siddaramaiah. “What is important, the chair or to fulfill the promises made to the people who brought the party to power,” he enquired.

On the reports of a demand put forth by V. Somanna for the party chief’s post, the former CM said, “The post cannot be given to whoever asks for it. The party decides on the position based on various factors. The post cannot be given to whoever makes the demand. The party will choose a suitable leader to occupy the post.”

The former Minister refused to reply when asked whether Mr. Somanna makes a good candidate for the post. “I will not talk about individuals.”

He said the Leader of Opposition will be decided before the budget session commences. “I think, by July 3, the party will take a call on the leader.”

Replying to questions on the alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, he said it is left to the national leaders to decide on whether the pre-poll alliance was necessary. The Lok Sabha elections are fought on the national issues while Karnataka Assembly elections are contested on the State issues. Both cannot be compared, while debating on the prospects. The party had won 25 seats in the last elections.