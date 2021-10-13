UoM’s three new constituent colleges set to offer UG courses

MYSURU

13 October 2021

BA, B Com available to rural students under NEP-2020

The government first grade colleges at Hettur, Terakanambi and Halli Mysuru that were handed over to the University of Mysore are becoming operational from this academic year onwards.

The Hettur and Halli Mysuru colleges in Hassan district and Terakanambi College in Chamarajnagar district are three new constituent colleges of the University which will be running BA and B Com courses in 2021-22.

With this, the number of constituent colleges of the University have gone up to seven, including four in Mysuru – Maharaja’s College, Yuvaraja’s College, the University Fine Arts College and the University Evening College.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar told The Hindu that the colleges were transferred to the university by the government last year and the university will run them as its constituent colleges from this academic year. The university has reached the rural sector through the three colleges, he added.

A total of 40 admissions have been done in Hettur and admissions are being done in the other two also. The students from the villagescan make use of the opportunity as the university has also proposed to offer job-oriented and technical courses for the benefit of rural students.

Prof. Kumar said the University has proposed to offer UG courses with specialisation in Logistics in Terakanambi and tourism specialisation in Hettur, under the National Education Policy, 2020.

“Only arts and commerce UG programmes will be offered at the colleges. The guest faculty will be appointed soon,” he said, adding that various other certificate courses will also be offered soon at the colleges.

Registrar Shivappa has appealed to students living in the villages and surrounding areas to submit their applications seeking admissions for the courses.

Meanwhile, the expert committee constituted by the State Government to look into the possibility of establishing a full-fledged university on the PG campus of University of Mysore (UoM) in Chamarajanagar has submitted its report to the government.

The committee, headed by the UoM Vice-Chancellor, had visited the campus and also had a couple of meetings, including with the district administration, for eliciting opinions and studying practicability of establishing the university in the backward district. The districts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan come under the UoM. Mandya and Hassan have well-established PG centres.

The committee has sought a 100-acre land for creating the university. The PG campus is spread over 54 acres on Mysore-Chamarajanagar road near Chamarajanagar town. The UoM offers 10 courses on campus.

Chamarajanagar PG centre is the UoM’s third campus, and the first grade colleges – government and private – are affiliated to the UoM. V.G. Talawar, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (member); Kemparaj, Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore North University (member); and Gopalakrishna Joshi, Executive Director, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, Bengaluru (convener), were the expert committee members.

“I have submitted the report to the government. Its decision on the university status is awaited,” Prof. Kumar said.