UoM’s School of Engineering to begin admissions

It will start operations in December; for five courses availabel for 2021-22

The School of Engineering (SoE), started by the University of Mysore, is becoming functional in December for admissions to the first batch of students for the year 2021-22. It has come up on the Manasagangotri campus.

With an intake of 60 students in each batch, five courses – Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Biomedical and Robotic Engineering, Computer Science and Design, and Civil Environmental Engineering – have been introduced.

The SoE is admitting 50 per cent seats through the Karnataka Examinations Authority with a fee of ₹58,808 a year and 50 per cent seats through management with a fee of ₹1.55 lakh a year. It is headed by T. Ananthapadmanabha.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar told The Hindu that the SoE has come up on a four-acre land with a total built area of 1,77,723 sq. feet. The school building was built at a cost of ₹18 crore.The classes are approved by AICTE and other competent agencies.

The courses are going to be inter-disciplinary as a part of National Education Policy-2020, with students having the option of learning other courses available in the university along with engineering.

Mr. Kumar said “The school has been founded for two reasons – to create engineering graduates from the university and generate income for the university under the self-financing initiative.”

Construction of boys and girls hostels are underway and are expected to be completed in the next few months. Students who want hostel facilities soon after their admission will be accommodated in the university hostels until the SoE hostels are completed.

UoM Special Officer Chethan H.K. said the University has proposed to start the operations of School of Engineering from December 15. “Finishing some minor pending works, we plan to keep the place ready as admissions for management seats have commenced,” he added.

Instead of regular engineering courses, courses that are promising and futuristic and can place the students immediately after their four-year graduation have been introduced, along with integration of certain courses like civil with environment engineering and biomedical with robotic engineering, he explained.

Mr. Chetan said faculty are being appointed for the courses and added that the expertise available at Manasagangotri “The UoM is to our advantage,” he felt.