UoM’s 101st convocation in April?

MYSURU

30 January 2021 22:32 IST

The University of Mysore is now gearing for its 101st annual convocation which is expected to be held either in March or April.

Last year, the University successfully conducted its historic 100th convocation which was virtually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though the University wanted to have the historic convocation in March/April last year, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its plan and the convocation was finally organised on October 19, 2020 after taking all safety precautions in view of the pandemic.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar on Friday told the Syndicate meeting about the 101st convocation and accordingly sought its nod to go ahead with the preparations.

“We will be deciding soon about the chief guest and other arrangements soon,” he told The Hindu.