UoM’s 100th convocation: gold medals to have ‘special’ engraving

MYSURU

04 March 2020 22:34 IST

Logo designed by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to be embossed on one side of the medals

It’s going to a proud moment for those receiving their degrees and gold medals at the 100th convocation of the University of Mysore this year. For, the medals to be presented will have the engraving of the centenary logo specially designed by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family. The university had requested Ms. Wadiyar, a designer by passion, to craft the logo suiting the historic moment and the glorious past of the university.

The logo was unveiled recently at the Crawford Hall, setting the ball rolling for the big occasion. The university has resolved to get an engraving of the logo done on each medal (on one side).

The certificates given to the students will also have the centenary convocation logo printed on them in addition to the university logo. The logo has been designed with the university motto ‘Nahi Jnanena Sadrusham’ and a graduation cap. The logo says ‘Shathamanada Gatikotsava 1920-2020’, with the first convocation held in 1920.

Incidentally, Ms. Wadiyar had designed the logo for the centenary celebrations of the university which took place in 2016.

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar told The Hindu: “The medals will be special this year as they shall have the bold imprint of the centenary convocation logo. This will be different from the engraving on the medals that had been presented in the earlier years with the embossed logo of the university.”

One side of the medal will have the logo and other side will have details such as name of the student, course and the name of the medal (on whose name it has been instituted).

A series of programmes had been planned throughout 2020 for commemorating the significant convocation as the occasion is reckoned to be a milestone with only a few universities in the country reaching this phase.

Prof. Kumar said the details on the lecture series proposed for the occasion will be announced soon and lectures will go on till the end of this year.

The university is finalising the names of the academicians and scientists who are going to be invited to deliver lectures at the “100th convocation lecture series”.

The University has also proposed to honour the vice-chancellors produced by it. Many from this university had held the VC’s post of other universities and they would be felicitated in recognition of their services.

The VC said an Open Day of the Manasagangotri campus has been planned in November this year. The people of Mysuru, especially schoolchildren and college students, can visit any of the labs/departments to know more about the university.