UoM to start pharmacy, engg. colleges

The University of Mysore Syndicate has given its nod to the university’s plans for establishing an engineering college and a pharmacy college here from the next academic year.
The Syndicate meeting, held here on Friday and chaired by Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, approved the proposals.
A 10-acre land had been identified for setting up the colleges near the University School of Architecture.
When contacted, the V-C said: “The kind of engineering courses what we want to offer will be submitted to the AICTE soon seeking its nod. We don’t want to be any other engineering college and aim to set new standards in engineering education.”
To a question, Prof. Kumar said the university also aims to set aside 50% of seats for Karnataka students in engineering.
