UoM to set up oxygen plant on Manasagangotri campus

MYSURU

07 June 2021 17:53 IST

Helpline launched to monitor mental health of staff who have recovered from COVID-19

The University of Mysore (UoM) has proposed to vaccinate all students who have opted to stay in its hostels on Manasagangotri campus in Mysuru and three PG campuses in Mandya, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar. In this regard, it has written to the Departments of Higher Education and Health, to provide vaccines for free to carry out the task for the safety of students.

The University has also planned to immunise all faculty, non-teaching staff and their dependants.

Interestingly, the University has launched a 24x7 helpline and groups of counsellors to monitor and promote mental health during and after COVID-19 infection.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Vice-Chancellor G. Hemanth Kumar, who listed out the measures taken for the safety of students and faculty amidst the second wave of COVID-19, said the Syndicate has approved installation of a medical oxygen generation plant on the Manasagangotri campus to generate oxygen whenever the need arises in future.

Awareness videos

The university staff and students have developed videos on COVID-19 disease, safety measures, and nutrition counselling for those affected by the pandemic for spreading awareness among the public.

With the support of University Health Centre, a COVID-19 isolation centre was set up on the campus to nurse the affected employees and their family members. The health centre has been upgraded with adequate infrastructure and facilities for the benefit of students, staff and their dependants to treat COVID-19 patients.

Free education for orphaned children

The University has already announced plans to provide free education to children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. About 25 students will get admission in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through the initiative.

Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) Phase-II programme has been funded by the Department of Science and Technology. The Central government will promote basic science research at the University through PURSE. The programme is being run at the Vignana Bhavan.

Nine science departments are engaged in research. “Under this, our scientists are working on developing diagnostic tools and drug discovery to treat diseases of humans, animals and birds,” Prof. Kumar said.