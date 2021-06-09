UoM to inquire into answer scripts’ ‘swap’

The University of Mysore on Wednesday constituted a committee to probe into the allegations of swapping of answer scripts of B.Sc (Chemistry) paper for which the examination was conducted on April 15 and 17 this year, An inquiry report was expected to be submitted in the next 15 days.

Acting on a complaint from the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi party on the alleged wrongdoings and the ‘involvement’ of some university staff and students in the alleged changeover of scripts, Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said the issue had come to his notice only through the KRS petition.

“The swapping of scripts as being alleged is unlikely since the scripts are scanned and sent to the examination section after the exam. However, the allegations will be probed and action will be taken in case tampering was substantiated,” the VC said.

The five-member probe committee constituted by the VC consists of Registrar (Evaluation), three professors and an advocate. “I have told the committee to probe the charges in detail and submit a report within a fortnight,” Prof. Kumar said.

In a letter to the VC on Tuesday, the party alleged that some university staff connived with students, allowing them to write answers for B.Sc Chemistry paper afresh in a lodge. “The scripts written in the lodge were swapped with the original scripts written during the examination,” alleged K.S. Somasundar, Joint Secretary, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi party.

He urged the VC to lodge a criminal complaint in connection with the alleged irregularities and conduct a high-level inquiry in the examination section besides protecting the evidence supporting the inconsistencies.

The party has also lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, against the Mandi Police for their alleged ‘failure’ in properly inquiring into the allegations and bringing the guilty to book.