UoM to implement NEP from next year

Expert committee, task force constituted for the purpose; new engg. college to start functioning on Manasagangotri campus from 2021-22

The University of Mysore (UoM) has resolved to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) from the next academic year, and constituted an expert committee comprising education experts and former Vice-Chancellors besides a task force in this connection.

The Academic Council of the University, which met here on Monday, discussed the NEP and gave its nod for its enforcement from the year 2021-22, making all preparations and incorporating valuable inputs for the improvement of higher education.

The expert committee will comprise former VCs and experts in the field of higher education while the 20-member task force will comprise deans of all faculties and others. “We need to start the groundwork for the implementation and inputs from all committees will be looked into. If we start the preparations now, we can bring in the NEPfrom 2021,” said UoM Vice-Chancellor G. Hemanth Kumar.

New engineering faculty

The council also approved the engineering faculty in the university and the College of Engineering would start its functioning from the next academic year. A state-of-the-art college building is coming up on a 12-acre plot on Manasagangotri campus near the School of Architecture, off Hunsur Road.

Prof. Kumar said the expert committee will decide on the number of engineering courses to start with after getting the AICTE approval for launching the college from 2021-22. “It’s going to be a self-financing institute.”

New constituent colleges

Two government colleges in Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts are being taken over by the University and they are going to be recognised as its constituent colleges. They are the colleges at Hebsur in Hassan and Terakanambi in Chamarajanagar. The VC said the UoM has directly entered the rural environment with the taking over of the colleges.

“The advantage will be that the university will be able to introduce courses that are skill-based and rural-centric, harnessing the skills available in the rural areas. Courses that are different from the rest would be introduced to attract students,” he added.