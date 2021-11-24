UoM to host UGC-CEC awards event, Prakriti Film Festival

MYSURU

24 November 2021 01:15 IST

Educational videos chosen for annual awards by the UGC will be screened

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will be inaugurating the award-cum-film screening of 23rd UGC-CEC Educational Video Competition and Prakriti International Documentary Film Festival in Mysuru on Wednesday.

The event is jointly organised by University Grants Commission (UGC), Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), New Delhi (an inter-university centre of UGC), and Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), University of Mysore.

The event will be inaugurated at 11 a.m. at Crawford Hall. Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar will deliver the keynote address while Jagat Bhushan Nadda, Director, CEC, New Delhi, will deliver the festival address.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar and Prof. Nadda held a press conference here on Tuesday in connection with the event.

The CEC organises the Prakriti Film Festival every year to encourage filmmakers/film-enthusiasts, and to make the youth aware of issues related to the environment, development, human rights and Swachh Bharat.

The 1st Prakriti Festival was organised in 1997 and since then has been planned as an annual media event, bringing together filmmakers, students, academics, administrators, development workers and media, and appreciating the artistic genre of documentary filmmaking. This year, the joint award-cum-screening of CEC’s Educational Video Competition will be held on November 24 and 25 and the Prakriti Film Festival’s screening sessions on November 26 and 27, at Vijnana Bhavan Auditorium in Manasagangotri campus.

In the Educational Video Competition, 12 films will be screened, and in the Prakriti International Documentary Film Festival, 17 documentaries will be screened. These films have been previewed and selected following a stringent process by an eminent jury, a release by CEC said here.

The winning entries in the Educational Video Competition featured in 9 different categories get cash prizes ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh, along with special screening certificates, and trophy. Also, the winning documentaries of the Prakriti Festival receive a cash prize of ₹50,000 besides special screening certificates and trophy.

The results of the Educational Video competition were announced on Tuesday. In total, it received 137 entries, while the Prakriti Festival received 97 entries. “CEC actively organises the Educational Video Competition and the Prakriti Film Festival to help learners develop holistically by finding symmetry in learning and evolving their understanding of multiple subjects/topics of interest,” the release said.

Subha Das Mollick’s film Calcutta Sonata and Bobbeeta Sharma’s film A Light that Refuses to Fade Out have jointly shared the first prize while Living with Autism by Vasim Ayub Pathan will be specially screened and awarded a certificate in the Best Educational Programme of the Year. Also, the awards will be presented in Best Formative Research category in the best script, best camera work, best sound and best graphic/animation/special effects’ categories.

In the results of the Prakriti Film Festival, the winner in the environment category is the documentary Green Moksha by Ashish Bhawalkar. In the development category, the winning documentary is Wave of Transformation by Ashok Bhutani. The winner of the Human Rights category is the documentary Blooming Together by Jaya Jose Raj C.L. In the Swachh Bharat category, the documentary Six Women’s – Solid Waste Management by Varadanayaka T.P is the winner.